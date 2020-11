Margaret T. Morrison, 75 of Bridgeville, DE, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Born December 30, 1944 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Marge and Bud Cunningham. She is survived by her husband, Roger, son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Linda, and grandchildren, Kelsey, Summer and Colton. Services will be determined at a later date.



