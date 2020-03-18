Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Gert" Noel. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, March 13, 2020, Margaret "Gert" Noel. Beloved matriarch of her family, Gert was born on November 7, 1931 to George Korman and his wife Anna Louise (Brothers) of Reisterstown, MD. Known for her easy-going manner, quick laugh and varied interests, she was always good company for all ages. Gert and her husband Victor had camped and done bus trips in 49 states, several European countries and Canada. For many years, they spent winters in Key Largo, FL. She was an avid reader, Orioles and Ravens fan, card player, theater goer, and a talented cook who liked to try new recipes, but was best known for her peach cakes! Above all, she liked spending time with family. She had been a homemaker and worked at Carroll County General Hospital for 20 years. Gert is survived by her husband, Victor Noel of New Windsor; daughters, Lee Parsons of Havre de Grace and Lynn Utz and husband Bob of Hampstead; grandchildren, Jim Parsons, Jr., Robin Flickinger, Robbie Utz, and Jason Utz; great-grandchildren, Bethany Flanders, Brianne Streett, Devon Flickinger, Jake, Grace, and Hunter Utz; great-great-grandchildren, Caelyn and Emerson Flanders and Aria Streett. Lovingly known as "Nolly" to some of her younger grandchildren. Also, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current virus emergency, the memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, 2434 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074 or to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at

