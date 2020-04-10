Margaret P. Orlove, 80, of Westminster, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice Care in Towson. Born October 14, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Stout Perkins. Ms. Orlove had owned a beauty salon and had also worked in real estate and insurance. She was a member and Bessie Marshall Chairman of Lineboro Volunteer Fire Company and a member and past president of the Westminster Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a member of Job's Daughters and a member of the Westminster VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was a communicant of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. Surviving are her daughter, Donna Lee Fritzges of Hampstead; grandson, Joseph B. Fritzges, Jr. and his wife Shannon of Hanover, PA; granddaughter, Jennifer M. Duffy and her husband Sean of Manchester; great-grandchildren, Guinivere, Tyler, Justin, Carter, Bristyn, Brinley, and Jameson; brother, Robert Perkins and his wife Bonnie; and special friend, John Smith. Due to current ongoing health concerns, a private interment in Woodlawn Cemetery and a memorial gathering at Lineboro Volunteer Fire Company will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Lineboro Volunteer Fire Company, 4224 Main Street, Lineboro, MD 21102. Services have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME in Hampstead.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 10, 2020