Margaret Priet Grocki, age 79, of Brooklyn, MD formerly of Sykesville, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born October 1, 1941, in Maryland she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma Priet . Margaret was the wife of the late Joseph P. Grocki She had worked in photo design for the Social Security Administration. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Carol O'Devin, grandchildren Brandon and G Colleen O'Devin and Tiffany Allen; great-grandchildren: Jason, Tucker and Shawn. Brother, James Priet; niece, Diane Priet and her spouse Donna and their son Michael; nephews: Michael and Bryan Priet. She is also survived by her loving and devoted caretaker, Gwen. She was predeceased by brothers, Elias and Theodore, her nephew Bruce and her stepdaughter Susan Kenney. Visitation and funeral services will be private due to current pandemic restrictions. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.



