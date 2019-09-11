Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ruby Grose. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ruby Grose, 92, of Westminster, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born March 19, 1927 in Snydersburg, Md she was one of six children of the late Irvin L. and Mary B. Benedict Ruby. She was the wife of the late Reginald Grose, who predeceased her in 2001. Margaret graduated from Hampstead High School class of 1945. She was a dedicated employee at Beacon Steel Products, and retired in 1984, after 34 years as a factory worker. She was a member of Door to Virtue Chapter #94, O.E.S.; Social Order of the Beauceant, Assembly #245 of Westminster; and a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Snydersburg. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Surviving her are siblings Ethel Hunt of Westminster, Claude Ruby of Hampstead, Walter Ruby (Dolly) of Hampstead, Edna Zepp of Hampstead; nieces and nephews Belinda Bauerlein, Mike Ruby, Gary Ruby, Cindy Tobal, Amy Reilly, and Kim Coale; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her brother Earl Ruby. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13th at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Adams officiating. Interment will be in St. John's (Leisters) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a . Online condolences offered at

Margaret Ruby Grose, 92, of Westminster, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born March 19, 1927 in Snydersburg, Md she was one of six children of the late Irvin L. and Mary B. Benedict Ruby. She was the wife of the late Reginald Grose, who predeceased her in 2001. Margaret graduated from Hampstead High School class of 1945. She was a dedicated employee at Beacon Steel Products, and retired in 1984, after 34 years as a factory worker. She was a member of Door to Virtue Chapter #94, O.E.S.; Social Order of the Beauceant, Assembly #245 of Westminster; and a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Snydersburg. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Surviving her are siblings Ethel Hunt of Westminster, Claude Ruby of Hampstead, Walter Ruby (Dolly) of Hampstead, Edna Zepp of Hampstead; nieces and nephews Belinda Bauerlein, Mike Ruby, Gary Ruby, Cindy Tobal, Amy Reilly, and Kim Coale; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her brother Earl Ruby. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13th at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Adams officiating. Interment will be in St. John's (Leisters) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a . Online condolences offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close