Margaret Virginia Glass Stoneking LaPrade, age 98 of Westminster, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home. Also known as Aunt Tiny or Memaw, she was born July 27, 1921 in Flohrville, MD, the daughter of the late David Luther and Ruth Virginia Esworthy Glass. She was predeceased by her first husband Jessie Stoneking, and by her second husband Lewis LaPrade. She had worked for the State of Maryland for 26 years.. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She also enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, crossstitching, quilting and traveling. Surviving are daughters Sherry Stoneking Reed, Darlene Stoneking Poole and her husband Kenneth E., Nancy Lee Stoneking Seal, and Frances Stoneking Crouse and her husband David, 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 18 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her stepson Ray LaPrade, by her sons-in-law Jimmie Richard Reed and Ronald Seal, and by her brothers Alfred R. Glass, Preston S. Glass, Delton Glass, Calvin Glass, Webster W. Glass, Francis M. Glass and Eldridge Glass. Services and interment will be private.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 30, 2020.
