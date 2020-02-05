Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Stoner. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ann Stoner, 88, of Westminster, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Long View Healthcare Center in Manchester. Born on June 15, 1931 in New Windsor, she was the daughter of the late Talbot A. Alexander and Mary Ellen Green Alexander. She was the loving wife of 60 years to Carl E. Stoner who died on May 7, 2009. She was a 1948 graduate of New Windsor High School. For many years she was a full-time homemaker and taught Sunday School. In later years she was employed by the New Windsor State Bank, retiring in 2001. She had attended Locust Grove Church of the Brethren. She is survived by son Douglas E. Stoner and friend Terri Groft of Camden, TN; daughter Denise L. Magee and husband Joseph of Westminster; one sister Vivian L. Davis of Florida; three grandchildren C. Jeremy Stoner of San Francisco, CA., Victoria P. Stoner of Hanover, PA., and Brittany L Swartz of New Oxford, PA; two step-grandchildren Amanda Lyons of York, PA., and Brandon Fritz of Perry Hall; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two daughters Melanie D. Stoner Haines (October 1999) and Diane L. Stoner Swartz (July 2007). The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:00, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Pastor Ann Durboraw will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.

Margaret Ann Stoner, 88, of Westminster, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Long View Healthcare Center in Manchester. Born on June 15, 1931 in New Windsor, she was the daughter of the late Talbot A. Alexander and Mary Ellen Green Alexander. She was the loving wife of 60 years to Carl E. Stoner who died on May 7, 2009. She was a 1948 graduate of New Windsor High School. For many years she was a full-time homemaker and taught Sunday School. In later years she was employed by the New Windsor State Bank, retiring in 2001. She had attended Locust Grove Church of the Brethren. She is survived by son Douglas E. Stoner and friend Terri Groft of Camden, TN; daughter Denise L. Magee and husband Joseph of Westminster; one sister Vivian L. Davis of Florida; three grandchildren C. Jeremy Stoner of San Francisco, CA., Victoria P. Stoner of Hanover, PA., and Brittany L Swartz of New Oxford, PA; two step-grandchildren Amanda Lyons of York, PA., and Brandon Fritz of Perry Hall; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two daughters Melanie D. Stoner Haines (October 1999) and Diane L. Stoner Swartz (July 2007). The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:00, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Pastor Ann Durboraw will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close