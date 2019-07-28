Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Meg" Kable Tibbs, 70, of Brookneal, VA, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Alan W. Tibbs. Meg was born on September 6, 1948 in Hanover, PA, a daughter of the late Dr. Charles H. Kable, and the late Muriel Kable of Westminster, MD. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Matthew Tibbs (Scott) of Fairfax, VA; daughter, Erin Farmer (Grant) of Crozet, VA; daughter, Meghan Bolling (Jackie) of Altavista, VA; and three grandchildren, Madison, Isabella and Wayne Farmer of Crozet, VA. A graduate of Madison College (JMU) 1970, Meg taught physical education at Brookneal and Gladys Elementary Schools. She introduced students to dance team and the ropes course at Camp Hat Creek. Meg was also a coach, taught drivers education and many students how to swim. She later received a masters from UVA finishing her 35 year tenure as Brookneal Elementary School Librarian. Meg was an active member in the Brookneal community. She was former editor of the Union Star, Chairman of the Bicentennial Commission, and served eight years on Town Council. As a member of the Brookneal United Methodist Church, she was active in the church choir, Methodist Women and secretary of the Church Administrative Council. She is survived by brothers Charles Kable III (Helen); Dr. John Kable (Robin), and sisters Ann Walsh and Susan Williams (Jeffrey), predeceased by sister, Martha Kable, brother-in-law Joseph Walsh, and niece Jennifer W. Hawes. In lieu of flowers, she wished for donations to be made to Brookneal United Methodist Church, Patrick Henry's Red Hill or any cancer . Proverbs: 31: 10-31 The services were held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Falling River Baptist Church by the Rev. Willie Guill and the Rev. Allan Murphy.

