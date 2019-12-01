Margaret Ethel Hemler Wirts, 100, of Westminster, died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Sun Valley at The Woods. Born October 2, 1919 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Clement Dominic Hemler and Mary Louise Hemler. Before retiring she was a medical transcriber. In her younger years, she was a member of Arlington Baptist Church. Margaret enjoyed Gospel music, singing and she dabbled in arts and crafts. She is survived by her daughter Mary Omlor of Woodstock, her son William Wirts, Jr. of Sykesville, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 12 to 1, with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Reisterstown. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in memory of Margaret to, In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357, Turning Point for God, P.O. Box 3838, San Diego, CA 92163 or Avant Ministries, 10000 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64155
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2019