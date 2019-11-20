Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 65 Sacred Heart Lane Glyndon , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Anne (Kaas) Jaramillo, 57, of Finksburg Md., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 16, 2019. Born on November 1, 1962 in Myrtle Beach, SC., she was the loving daughter of Mary Anne Bollinger-Baker of Finksburg and the late William Kaas. She was the stepdaughter of Charles Baker. She studied horsemanship at Southern Seminary in Virginia for 2 years. Then she decided to take her passion and love for horses on the road. She traveled and trained all over many states throughout the years. She even opened her own training company called MAK Racing out of Pimlico Race Track in Maryland. She lived and breathed to be around horses; whether it was jumping, trail riding, racing and most of all teaching. She loved the beauty of the outdoors from the mountains to the ocean she had a way of soaking it all in which she captured in many of her photos. Her main passion was always her family and friends. She was an amazing daughter, sister, mother and aunt. Her smile and laughter could light up any room. Surviving in addition to her mother and her step-father is her cherished son Anthony Jaramillo; siblings and their spouses William Kaas, Sr., Ronald Bollinger, Richard Bollinger, Sr., Janet Bollinger, Deborah Baker, Charles Baker, Jr., Douglas Baker, Matthew Baker, Gregory Baker and Jeffrey Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Steven Bollinger and Donna (Kaas) Gurlacz. The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon. Reception to follow at Gamber Fire Hall, 3838 Niner Road, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220 or

Maria Anne (Kaas) Jaramillo, 57, of Finksburg Md., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 16, 2019. Born on November 1, 1962 in Myrtle Beach, SC., she was the loving daughter of Mary Anne Bollinger-Baker of Finksburg and the late William Kaas. She was the stepdaughter of Charles Baker. She studied horsemanship at Southern Seminary in Virginia for 2 years. Then she decided to take her passion and love for horses on the road. She traveled and trained all over many states throughout the years. She even opened her own training company called MAK Racing out of Pimlico Race Track in Maryland. She lived and breathed to be around horses; whether it was jumping, trail riding, racing and most of all teaching. She loved the beauty of the outdoors from the mountains to the ocean she had a way of soaking it all in which she captured in many of her photos. Her main passion was always her family and friends. She was an amazing daughter, sister, mother and aunt. Her smile and laughter could light up any room. Surviving in addition to her mother and her step-father is her cherished son Anthony Jaramillo; siblings and their spouses William Kaas, Sr., Ronald Bollinger, Richard Bollinger, Sr., Janet Bollinger, Deborah Baker, Charles Baker, Jr., Douglas Baker, Matthew Baker, Gregory Baker and Jeffrey Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Steven Bollinger and Donna (Kaas) Gurlacz. The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon. Reception to follow at Gamber Fire Hall, 3838 Niner Road, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220 or Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Pritts Funeral Home Westminster , MD 410-848-7533 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.