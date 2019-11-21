|
|
Maria E. Chapulle, age 88 of Sykesville, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Catonsville. She was born August 19, 1931 in San Sebastian, Spain. Maria worked at Springfield Hospital from 1977-1998 as an Activity Therapist Associate. After retirement, Maria continued to volunteer at the hospital. Maria devoted her retirement to volunteering for various organizations, including Our Daily Bread. She spent numerous summers in Spain leading tour groups. Maria was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Community in Eldersburg. She spent a great deal of time in the chapel of the church leading devotions for the unborn child and the rosary. The "Friends" of Maria took care of her during her final years. Surviving are her friend and guardian Paula Langmead, dear friend Kristen Byrd, and nephew Javier Cid. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. Intement in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 21, 2019