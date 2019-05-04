Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Rose Keeney. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John Catholic Church 43 Monroe Street Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Rose Keeney, 92, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Bethania Home Care, Westminster.Born August 31, 1926 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Achille I. and Rose Maria DeLorenzi. She was the loving wife of the late Russell Alfred Keeney, Jr., who she married on January 28, 1949.Maria graduated from Western High School, Baltimore. She retired from Baltimore City as a crossing guard after working for over 20 years. Maria was a dedicated and faithful parishioner of St. John Catholic Church. In her earlier years, Maria enjoyed fishing, and boating. She loved to be outside and found joy working in her garden. Above all, she loved to play bingo and visit the Charles Town casino with her friends. Surviving Maria are children Linda Keeney Zile and husband Larry of Florida, and Russell Lance Keeney and wife Laurie of Westminster.She was predeceased by her brother Charles Joseph DeLorenzi.The family will welcome friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment will follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge.

Maria Rose Keeney, 92, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Bethania Home Care, Westminster.Born August 31, 1926 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Achille I. and Rose Maria DeLorenzi. She was the loving wife of the late Russell Alfred Keeney, Jr., who she married on January 28, 1949.Maria graduated from Western High School, Baltimore. She retired from Baltimore City as a crossing guard after working for over 20 years. Maria was a dedicated and faithful parishioner of St. John Catholic Church. In her earlier years, Maria enjoyed fishing, and boating. She loved to be outside and found joy working in her garden. Above all, she loved to play bingo and visit the Charles Town casino with her friends. Surviving Maria are children Linda Keeney Zile and husband Larry of Florida, and Russell Lance Keeney and wife Laurie of Westminster.She was predeceased by her brother Charles Joseph DeLorenzi.The family will welcome friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment will follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge. Published in Carroll County Times from May 4 to May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close