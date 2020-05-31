Marian Jeanette (Elliott) Fosdick, 88, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of 55 years to the late Archie Bertram Fosdick, Sr. Born on November 23, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Elliott Sr. and Eugenia (Baldwin) Elliott. Marian was a homemaker to her husband and five children. Marian was a founding member of the Mount Airy Baptist Church and participated actively within the church food and social group, volunteering with the nursery and was active with Sunday School and choir. She volunteered at Pleasant View Nursing and Rehab facility for more than 20 years. She was an excellent cook, known by her family and friends for her delicious meatballs and macaroni salad. She never missed a birthday and knew them all by heart. Marian always had a Christmas stocking stuffed full and hung on the mantle for every grandchild and great-grandchild. She loved to remind her family "never lose your sense of humor" and "have fun!" Surviving are four children, Sandra Mooney and husband, Dave, of AL, Archie Fosdick Jr. and wife, Linda, of NY, Cynthia Gibbons of MD and Allen Fosdick and wife, Francine, of PA; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her brother, George Butler Elliott of VA; her sister, Betty Page Davis of VA; former daughter-in-law Michal of OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Fosdick; great granddaughter, Lily and her brother, Robert Elliott Jr. The family will hold services at Stauffer Funeral Homes, Mount Airy. Due to current regulations the family will hold private services by invitation. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, in Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Carroll County Hospice or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2020.