Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Marian Mielke


1929 - 2019
Marian Mielke Obituary
Marian Whalen Mielke, 90, of Sykesville, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after an extended illness. Born July 15, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Mary Prebish and Clarence Whalen, Sr. Married fifty-nine years, she was pre-deceased by her husband, Vernon (Bunny) Mielke in 2009. Raised in the town of Oakland, she worked in the Woolen Mill before the town became what is now known as Liberty Reservoir. Before retiring, she was a nursing supervisor at Springfield State Hospital. She was a duckpin league member for more than thirty years, loved to sew and crochet, but cherished most the time she spent with friends dancing, socializing, and traveling the country. She is survived by sons Dennis and Douglas Mielke, devoted daughter Karen Mielke Parks, grandchildren Katrina Fox, Nicholas Mielke, and Michael and Christopher Parks. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Joyce Whalen and Katherine (Kitty) Hill as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by brothers Clarence Whalen, Jr., Ervin Whalen, Robert Whalen, and Philip Whalen. She was also pre-deceased by her nephews Robert Knauff and Douglas Whalen, and by her niece Barbara Barry. The family will receive friends at Haight Funeral Home and Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carroll Hospice or the . Online condolences may be offered at
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 23, 2019
