Marian Palmer (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
Marian Wicker Palmer, "Pee Wee", 91, of Shrewsbury, PA passed away on August 3, 2019. Born December 7, 1927 in Stevenson, MD, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Keller) Wicker. She was the wife of William Calvin Palmer, Sr. her beloved husband of 69 years. Surviving in addition to her husband are children Diane Carol Weber of Yearling, NV, Robin Lovelace of Millsboro, DE, William Calvin Palmer, Jr. of New Freedom, PA Paul and Chelly Viswasam of Savage, MD; and sister, Catherine Slaven of Lutherville, MD. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Luther and a great great grandchild, Casey Underwood. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead, MD. Services will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at Hampstead Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member. Pastor Chris Brammer will officiate. Interment will be in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Building Families For Children, 7161 A Columbia Gateway Dr., Columbia, MD 21046. (buildingfamiliesforchildren.org)
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 6, 2019
