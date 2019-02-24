Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianna Collins. View Sign

Marianna Collins, age 92, of Sykesville passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Fairhaven Health Care Center, Sykesville. Born May 26, 1926, in Maryland she was the daughter of the late Charles Henson and Louise Brown Henson. She was the wife of the late Norman H. Collins, Sr. Marianna retired from the former Westinghouse Corp. She was a longtime member of White Rock Church, Sykesville. Growing up on a farm, she loved the outdoors and enjoyed cutting grass on her John Deere tractor. She is survived by sisters, Thelma Dick and Patricia Hobbs; son-in-law Hayes Norris; daughter-in-law, Sharion Hart Collins, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by both of her children, Estella Collins Norris and Norman H. Collins, Jr. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 1 to 2pm at White Rock Independent Methodist Episcopal Church, 6300 White Rock Road, Sykesville, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 2pm. Interment will be in White Rock Cemetery.

