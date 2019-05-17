Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianna Masser. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Homes 310 Church Street New Windsor , MD 21776 410635200 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Homes 310 Church Street New Windsor , MD 21776 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Homes 310 Church Street New Windsor , MD 21776 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Hartzler Funeral Homes 310 Church Street New Windsor , MD 21776 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marianna M. Masser, age 88, of Hagerstown and formerly of New Windsor, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, surrounded by her loving family and fulfilling her wish not to be on life support. Born February 18, 1931 near Uniontown, she was the daughter of the late Ivan W. and Mary E. Hahn Myers. She was the wife of Chester "Chet" H. Masser, Sr. who died in 2018.Marianna attended the Linwood Brethren Church and the Parkhead United Methodist Church in Pectonville, MD. She was employed in food service with Washington County public schools for 25 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Outdoor World Camping organization and she and her husband enjoyed wintering in Lakeland, FL as well as traveling for many years until health prevented it. She also enjoyed playing cards and bingo, going for car rides and spending time with her great grandchildren. P.S. Also time with her grandchildren.Surviving are son, Chester H. Masser Jr. and wife Kathy of Hagerstown; granddaughters, Christine Barnes and husband Evan of Shepherdstown, WV and Rebecca Armstrong and husband Doug of Hagerstown; step grandson, Stephen Heefner II of Hagerstown; 3 great grandchildren, Kirsten Shenberger, Wyatt Barnes and Kayla Armstrong; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Myers of New Windsor and brother-in-law, George "Bill" Mobley of Lakeland. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, being predeceased by sisters, Mabel E. Mort and Barbara Mobley and brothers, Luther A. and Richard I. Myers.A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with John Mike Myers, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Uniontown.The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 20.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Linwood Brethren Church, 575 McKinstry Mill Rd., Union Bridge, MD 21791.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

