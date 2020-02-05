On February 3, 2020, Marie Antoinette Rhoads, age 90, went to be with the Lord. Marie was the devoted mother of Michael and his late wife, Debra, Stephanie Tighe and husband Todd, Debi Theim and husband Bob, Wendy Warfield and husband Tim, her dear angel Paul, Mark and wife Jennifer, Scott and wife Mel. Marie was the cherished "MeMom" to many grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Bill Madden and the late Nancy Watson. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A., 4001 Ritchie Highway, Thursday February 6th from 3-5 and 7-9. Funeral Services Friday, St. Johns Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Family Eulogy at 11:45 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 4430 Belair Rd. in Baltimore.
Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020