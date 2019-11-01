Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Krug Chapel Carroll Lutheran Village
300 St. Luke Circle
Westminster , MD
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Krug Chapel Carroll Lutheran Village
300 St. Luke Circle
Westminster , MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie B. King


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie B. King Obituary
Marie B. King, 88, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born on February 10, 1931 in Arcadia, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. Bosley, Sr. and Anna Estella (Hagan) Bosley. She was the wife of Donald Lee King, Sr. Marie worked for most of her career with Gordon, Feinblatt, Rothman, Hoffberger and Hollander as executive secretary to the President. She was a Stephen Minister at First Lutheran Church in Ellicott City for many years. She was a member of St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church in New Windsor. She and her husband Don enjoyed sailing for many years. Marie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Connie Bell Mauk and husband Lawrence of Marriottsville, David King and wife Elizabeth of OH, Lynne Wiessmer and husband Gary of SC, Karen Southerland and husband Brian of Crisfield; 7 grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings, Robert M. Bosley, Jr. and Thelma Joan Leppo. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Krug Chapel Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster with Rev. Anne C. Durboraw officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date in St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Windsor. Arrangements are entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 447, New Windsor, MD 21776.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now