Marie B. King, 88, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born on February 10, 1931 in Arcadia, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. Bosley, Sr. and Anna Estella (Hagan) Bosley. She was the wife of Donald Lee King, Sr. Marie worked for most of her career with Gordon, Feinblatt, Rothman, Hoffberger and Hollander as executive secretary to the President. She was a Stephen Minister at First Lutheran Church in Ellicott City for many years. She was a member of St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church in New Windsor. She and her husband Don enjoyed sailing for many years. Marie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Connie Bell Mauk and husband Lawrence of Marriottsville, David King and wife Elizabeth of OH, Lynne Wiessmer and husband Gary of SC, Karen Southerland and husband Brian of Crisfield; 7 grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings, Robert M. Bosley, Jr. and Thelma Joan Leppo. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Krug Chapel Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster with Rev. Anne C. Durboraw officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date in St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Windsor. Arrangements are entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 447, New Windsor, MD 21776.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 1, 2019