Marie Anna Boyd, 91, of Westminster, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson. Born May 15, 1928 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Edna (Stewart) Schuchart and Albert Schuchart. She was the wife of 49 years of the late Paul F. Boyd, Sr. who died Feb. 15, 1999. Before retiring she worked 21 years as a machine operator for Black and Decker. She was a member of St. Mary's United Church of Christ and enjoyed crocheting, gardening and canning. She is survived by daughters Sandra Carter and husband Walt of York, PA and Joyce Spangler and husband Jim of Westminster; sons Jay and Guy Boyd, both of Westminster; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by children Edna Boyd, Paul F. Boyd, Jr. and Diane Wisner and a brother Melvin Schuchart. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunrise Cemetery in Harney.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 31, 2019