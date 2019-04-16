Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie DePinto. View Sign

Marie DePinto, 97, went home to our Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor in Mentor, Ohio. Born February 15, 1922 in Heinrichsbrunn, Czechoslovakia, she was the daughter of the late Franz and Marie Schuster. She moved to Germany with her parents, brother, Henry Schuster (pre-deceased) from Munich, Germany and sister Hilde Hippel, Nuremberg, Germany. She was married to the late Bernard B. DePinto Feb. 2, 1947 in Fussen, Germany. During World War II, Marie was a pediatric nurse. One critical responsibility was being responsible to get the babies into bomb shelters when the sirens sounded off. Afterwards, Marie moved to Baltimore Maryland with her husband. She was sworn in as a US citizen on November 14, 1957 in Baltimore, Maryland. Marie is mother of Mike DePinto, Mauro DePinto (pre-deceased) and Anna DePinto, grandmother of Wendy DePinto, Michael DePinto (pre-deceased) and Ian DePinto.Marie lived at Timber Ridge Senior apartments in Westminster, Maryland before moving to Ohio in 2016 to be with her daughter. Marie formerly worked as the chef at Angelo's restaurant in Westminster for 13 years and after retirement she volunteered for Meals on Wheels for a few years preparing the meals. Marie was a devoted member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster, Maryland.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster.Prayer services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice. Address: 7314 Industrial Blvd, Mentor, Ohio 44060.

Marie DePinto, 97, went home to our Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor in Mentor, Ohio. Born February 15, 1922 in Heinrichsbrunn, Czechoslovakia, she was the daughter of the late Franz and Marie Schuster. She moved to Germany with her parents, brother, Henry Schuster (pre-deceased) from Munich, Germany and sister Hilde Hippel, Nuremberg, Germany. She was married to the late Bernard B. DePinto Feb. 2, 1947 in Fussen, Germany. During World War II, Marie was a pediatric nurse. One critical responsibility was being responsible to get the babies into bomb shelters when the sirens sounded off. Afterwards, Marie moved to Baltimore Maryland with her husband. She was sworn in as a US citizen on November 14, 1957 in Baltimore, Maryland. Marie is mother of Mike DePinto, Mauro DePinto (pre-deceased) and Anna DePinto, grandmother of Wendy DePinto, Michael DePinto (pre-deceased) and Ian DePinto.Marie lived at Timber Ridge Senior apartments in Westminster, Maryland before moving to Ohio in 2016 to be with her daughter. Marie formerly worked as the chef at Angelo's restaurant in Westminster for 13 years and after retirement she volunteered for Meals on Wheels for a few years preparing the meals. Marie was a devoted member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster, Maryland.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster.Prayer services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice. Address: 7314 Industrial Blvd, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Funeral Home Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services

254 E Main St

Westminster , MD 21157

(410) 848 -7575 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close