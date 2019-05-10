Marie (Mae) DiNatale, 93, of Eldersburg died Monday May 6, 2019. Born May 1, 1926, she was the daughter of Rose and Vincent Glorioso. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore DiNatale (60 years). Mae is survived by her loving daughters and sons-in-law, Rose Marie and Gene DeCarlo and Deborah Ann and Richard Cooper; grandchildren Jeffrey and Danee DeCarlo, Julie and Kevin Wright, and Kelly and Bryan Niles. She was also the proud great-grandmother of 9 children. She was predeceased by granddaughter Danielle Marie DeCarlo, sister Grace Zanghi, brother Anthony Glorioso, and sisters Rose Cavallaro, Enes Glorioso, and Irene Klenota.Condolences will be received on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at St. Joseph's Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. A Mass will follow at 12:00 noon. Interment will be private at a later date.Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 891 Elkridge Landing Road #150, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090 or to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

