Marie Elizabeth (Kraus) Sanner, 99 of Woodbine, MD passed away on June 5th, 2019 at the Brinton Woods Rehabilitation Center. Marie was the wife of the late James Harris Sanner who passed away in 1994. She was born September 8, 1919 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late George and late Elizabeth (Goerges) Kraus. She is survived by three children; Eileen Pickett of Woodbine, David Sanner and his wife Susan of Woodbine, and Linda Taylor and her husband Ed of Northeast, MD. Marie also leaves behind seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren. For the last two years Marie has been a resident of Homestead Assisted Living facility in Eldersburg. She enjoyed many activities there including her favorite, Bingo! Marie has been a long time Orioles fan and enjoyed many games both on television and at Camden Yards. Marie spent many years as a homemaker on the family farm in Woodbine. After the children left home she worked as a secretary at Springfield State Hospital. She retired after many years of faithful service to the State of Maryland. Both she and Harris were active volunteers at Food Sunday in Eldersburg. They were active members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Woodbine where Marie taught Sunday School and Bible School and sang in the Choir. The family will receive friends on Sunday June 9th 2019 2:00 Pm to 5:00 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd Winfield, MD (beside S. Carroll High). Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 10th 2019 11 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Rd. Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Interment Morgan Chapel Cemetery, Woodbine, MD. Those desiring may make contributions to the Morgan Chapel Cemetery, C/O Jill Turner 3001 Flag Marsh Rd Mt. Airy, MD 21771 or to Calvary Lutheran Church. Published in Carroll County Times on June 7, 2019