Marie Hare Miller, 99, of Hanover, PA formerly of Westminster, MD, died peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. Born February 2, 1921 in Hampstead, MD, she was the daughter of the late James T. Hare and Elizabeth A. (Weiss) Hare. Marie was retried from Black and Decker. She loved people and had many friends. She enjoyed traveling and loved her pet cats. Surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Naomi M. Bare and a baby brother. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 725 Baltimore St., Hanover, PA with Pastor Fred Mummert officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.



