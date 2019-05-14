Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Norton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Patricia Norton, 79, of Westminster, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her home. Born on September 30, 1939 in Baltimore, she as the daughter of the late Christian Schultz and Dolores Kapraun Schultz. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Norton, Jr.Marie was a carrier for USPS. Her hobbies included travel, reading and home crafting/decorating.She is survived by her three children Shelley Wilkins and husband Alan Glatt of Westminster, Pam Norton of Westminster, Joseph A. Norton, III and wife April of Dundalk, and her grandchildren Kennedy Carman, Ireland Taylor, Aaron Taylor, McKenna Taylor, and Nevin Taylor.The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Monastery, 3801 Old Frederick Rd. at Monastery Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Inurnment will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery.Memorial contributions can be made to Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Dept., at 2030 Pleasant Valley Rd, Westminster, MD. 21158.

