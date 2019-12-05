|
|
Marie Thelma Naecker , age 103, of Taneytown, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Westminster Health Care, Westminster. Born September 29, 1916, in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Beall and Estelle Phelps Beall. She was the wife of the late Louis Joseph Naecker whom she married May 27, 1937. Marie had lived in Adelphi, MD in a home built by her father . She moved to Clarksville, MD in 1960 and resided there until 2003 when she moved to Taneytown MD to be closer to family. She had been a member of St Louis Catholic church in Clarksville for many years. In addition to being a homemaker for most of her life some of Marie's talents and pastimes included painting and growing and delivering flowers with her son Robert to many local nurseries in Howard County. She also refinished furniture and did chair rushing and caning. She and her husband tended herds of sheep on their farm in Clarksville MD and did all things associated with the wool, including the Howard County Wool festival, dying and spinning wool, crocheting and knitting even up to last month (many pieces featured in publications), gardening, cooking, baking and canning, traveling with her husband Louis to Farm Bureau trips, Europe (Scotland and Ireland) and horse shows in KY and VA watching grandchildren compete. She was an avid bridge player and was in multiple clubs in Howard and Montgomery Counties (and was featured in The Washington Post). She started her own sheep supply company "Maryland Shepherd Supply on Lambing Meadows Farm" in Clarksville, MD, an in home and mail order company. She loved spending time with family, especially her children and grandchildren and she always had an open door and something baked for all. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: William "Pete" and Darlene Naecker of Taneytown and Robert L. and Sandi Naecker of Finksburg and sister Miriam Shirley Friel of Hillendale. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter, Marie Mente, sisters: Eleanor, Caroline and Camille and great-granddaughter Ripley Beall Martin. The family will receive friends on from 2 to 3pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 3pm. Interment will be at 12:30pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, MD. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Young Life Carroll County, 55 Ridge Road, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 5, 2019