Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Marilyn H. Constantine Obituary
Marilyn H. Constantine, age 89, formerly of Finksburg, MD passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, Harbour Health Center, Port Charlotte, FL. Born July 27, 1929, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late William Walter Cortes and Helene Mazel Cortes. She was the wife of the late Edward F. Constantine who died July 17, 2004. Marilyn had been a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed kids, animals, dancing, flower gardening and especially spending time with her family. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Denise Constantine of Port Charlotte, FL and Keith and Judy Constantine of Rochester Hills, MI; grandchildren: Dominic, Nathaniel, Cary, and Jeff Constantine, Rachel Beatty, Kim Pennell, Kristy Samples and Ryan Albertini. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter, Nancy Albertini and sister, Dolores Snyder. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a catholic prayer service will be held on Thursday at 10am. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 25, 2019
