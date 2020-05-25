Marion Alberta Markline, 89, of Finksburg, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home. Born April 7, 1931 in Baltimore, she was the loving daughter of the late Charles Pittinger and Mabel Younger Martin. She was the cherished wife of the late Homer Kenneth Markline, who passed away on February 25, 2009. Marion was a homemaker and devoted her life to raising her family. She loved watching TV, babysitting her grandkids, and watching the Orioles and Ravens play. She was committed to helping people in need and donated to many charities. Marion will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit and the love she had for her family. Surviving Marion are her children Ronald Markline and wife Beverly of Westminster, Sandra Hale and husband Charles of Finksburg, Patricia Kraft of Hanover, PA, and Carol Knill and husband James of Mt. Airy; siblings Arthur Pittinger of Jarretsville, Edna Martin of Baltimore, Jim Haines and wife Janet of Hampstead, and Jeannie Hazlett and husband Herman of Owings Mills; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son Michael Kenneth Markline; siblings Boone, Frank, and Roland Pittinger; granddaughter Jessie Waddell; and great granddaughter Alyssa Hale. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Upperco. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company, 1745 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 25, 2020.