Marion Banks Darling, 92, of Westminster, formerly of Randallstown, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Shepherd's Glen Assisted Living. Born April 3, 1927 in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Bessie and Lance Banks. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack W. Darling who died in 1992. Before retiring she worked as a secretary. She was a member of Sandymount United Methodist Church. She gave much of her time helping others and volunteering. She is survived by a son Bruce Darling and wife Marilyn, daughters Sandy Silverman and husband Jeff, Joyce Ruckman and Janet Le and husband Ngung; brother Harvey Banks and wife Elizabeth and sister Kathryn Maddox. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Ada Skidmore. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Private interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 13, 2019