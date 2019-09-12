Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion E. Polillo. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Elizabeth Polillo, 70, of Westminster and formerly of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on September 10, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born July 8, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Mabel I. (Schultze) Lapworth. She was the wife of the late Ronald R. Polillo, her husband of 25 years, who passed away May 10, 2008. Marion was a homemaker who was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping, crafts, traveling, watching sports and her morning coffee. Surviving are children Thomas Scott DeWeese and wife Amanda of Hockhessin, DE, Mazie Lynn DeWeese of Vineland, NJ and Jennifer Lynn Willis and husband Charles of Manchester, MD. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, a brother and sister and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Marion was predeceased by a brother. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and inurnment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.

