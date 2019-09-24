Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ann Fox. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Community 915 Liberty Rd. Eldersburg , MD View Map Send Flowers Memorial Mass 11:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Community 915 Liberty Rd. Eldersburg , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Ann Fox age 76, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at home. Born April 21, 1943, in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late William Lion and Winifred Johnson Lion. Marjorie had been a homemaker for most of her life. She lived to care for her family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Community, Eldersburg and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, St. Joseph Court. She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law: Joseph Fox, IV of Martinsburg, WV, Daniel and Griselle Fox of Williamston, SC and Richard Fox of Seminole, FL; daughter and son-in-law: Windy and John Franklin of Westminster and sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Jerry Mayes. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Bennett. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10:30 am until the start of the mass. Interment will be George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

Marjorie Ann Fox age 76, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at home. Born April 21, 1943, in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late William Lion and Winifred Johnson Lion. Marjorie had been a homemaker for most of her life. She lived to care for her family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Community, Eldersburg and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, St. Joseph Court. She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law: Joseph Fox, IV of Martinsburg, WV, Daniel and Griselle Fox of Williamston, SC and Richard Fox of Seminole, FL; daughter and son-in-law: Windy and John Franklin of Westminster and sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Jerry Mayes. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Bennett. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10:30 am until the start of the mass. Interment will be George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 24, 2019

