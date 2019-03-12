Marjorie Jean Ashe, age 81, of Sykesville, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Carroll Hospice's Dove House.Born August 30, 1937, in Ford City, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert Wayne Waugaman and Charlotte Helene Snyder Waugaman. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Ashe, Jr.Marjorie had been a homemaker for most of her life. She had spent the past 8 years at Oakland Manor where she had made many friends. She loved putting puzzles together and playing Bingo. Marjorie was a published poet and enjoyed reading and writing. She also loved collecting antiques.She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robert E., III and Lisa Anne Ashe of Sykesville; daughter and son-in-law, Sue Ellen and Keith Allen Sims of Columbus, IN; siblings: Richard, James, John and JoAnn and grandchildren: Zachary, Samuel, Kayla and her fiance Mike, Trevor and Conner.She was predeceased by siblings, Robert, Paul and William.A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Interment will be private. A reception will be held in Eldersburg for family and friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary