Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Ashe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ashe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Ashe Obituary
Marjorie Jean Ashe, age 81, of Sykesville, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Carroll Hospice's Dove House.Born August 30, 1937, in Ford City, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert Wayne Waugaman and Charlotte Helene Snyder Waugaman. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Ashe, Jr.Marjorie had been a homemaker for most of her life. She had spent the past 8 years at Oakland Manor where she had made many friends. She loved putting puzzles together and playing Bingo. Marjorie was a published poet and enjoyed reading and writing. She also loved collecting antiques.She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robert E., III and Lisa Anne Ashe of Sykesville; daughter and son-in-law, Sue Ellen and Keith Allen Sims of Columbus, IN; siblings: Richard, James, John and JoAnn and grandchildren: Zachary, Samuel, Kayla and her fiance Mike, Trevor and Conner.She was predeceased by siblings, Robert, Paul and William.A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Interment will be private. A reception will be held in Eldersburg for family and friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now