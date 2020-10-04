Marjorie C. Ziegler, 94 of Manchester, MD, passed peacefully Friday Oct. 2, 2020 at the North Pines Assisted Living in Manchester. Born Nov. 9, 1925 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George I. and Pearl Miller Ziegler. She is survived by longtime friends: Ken and Rena Davidson and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers: Herbert and George Ziegler, Jr. Graveside services will be held in Druid Ridge Cemetery, 7900 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 on Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Pines Assisted Living, 3316 Wilhelm Lane, Manchester, MD 21102. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com