Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Schwabland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Schwabland, 96, of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born February 22, 1924 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Marjorie Williams Godfrey. She was the loving wife of the late James Schwabland. Marjorie worked as a supervisor for Bell Atlantic and retired in 1983. She was a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Lee Schwabland in 1970. She was the last of her immediate family. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12 noon until the start of a funeral service at 12:30 pm at Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium.

Marjorie Schwabland, 96, of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born February 22, 1924 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Marjorie Williams Godfrey. She was the loving wife of the late James Schwabland. Marjorie worked as a supervisor for Bell Atlantic and retired in 1983. She was a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Lee Schwabland in 1970. She was the last of her immediate family. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12 noon until the start of a funeral service at 12:30 pm at Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close