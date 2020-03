Marjorie Schwabland, 96, of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born February 22, 1924 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Marjorie Williams Godfrey. She was the loving wife of the late James Schwabland. Marjorie worked as a supervisor for Bell Atlantic and retired in 1983. She was a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Lee Schwabland in 1970. She was the last of her immediate family. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12 noon until the start of a funeral service at 12:30 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium.