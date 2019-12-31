Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Allen Main. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Christ United Church of Christ 131 Christ Church Rd, Littlestown , PA View Map Celebration of Life 7:00 PM American Legion – Carroll Post 31 2 Sycamore Street Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Allen Main, 70, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Mark was the husband of Sharon Sholl Main, his loving wife of 47 years. Mark was born on January 20, 1949 in Hanover, PA to the late Henry A. and Jeannette Crumbacker Main. He was a 1967 graduate of Westminster High School. After graduation, he served in the Army from 1968 – 1970, in the 11th Armored Calvary Unit. He was in Vietnam from 1969 – 1970 as a tank driver. After his time in the service, he returned to Westminster where he worked for Campitelli Masonry in the 1970s. He then went to work at Carroll Masonry in 1980 until he retired in 2013. When Carroll Masonry was purchased by Lewis Scharff in 1994, Mark along with the other foremen was made a part owner in the company. In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jen, grandchildren, Emily, Garrett and Maddie, all of Sykesville, and his brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Terry Main of Westminster. Mark also leaves behind his very close friends Dixie and Roland Backhaus, Diane and Brian Bixler as well as their children Matthew and Leeann Bixler and Kim and Jeff Davis and children Gwyneth and Gunnar Davis. In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his sister Bonita Main. Mark attended Christ United Church of Christ in Littlestown, PA where he received his salvation. Mark was a 41-year member of the American Legion Carroll Post 31 in Westminster and served in many leadership positions: He was the Post Commander from 2002-2004; Carroll County Council Commander from 2004-2005; Western Maryland District Commander from 2007-2008; Department Executive Committeeman (D.E.C.) from 2004-2019 and Judge Advocate for Carroll Post 31. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Western Maryland District Camp West-Mar in Thurmont. In addition to the American Legion, Mark was a lifetime member of other service organizations; 11th Armored Calvary's Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia, Post 467, AMVETS Post MD 7 and the 29th Division Association. He was a lifetime member of the Blue Ridge Sportsmen's Club of Fairfield, PA and a member of the Home Association of McSherrystown. Mark was an avid turkey hunter who also loved fishing and vacationing at Deep Creek Lake and Nags Head with his close friends. A Celebration of Mark's life with Military Honors will be held at Christ United Church of Christ, 131 Christ Church Rd, Littlestown, PA on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Craig Arentz officiating. There will also be a Celebration of Life Service held on Mark's birthday, Monday, January 20, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the American Legion – Carroll Post 31, 2 Sycamore Street, Westminster. Friends and family are welcome to attend both services. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ United Church of Christ, 131 Christ Church Rd., Littlestown, PA, 17340 would be welcome. Online condolences may be offered to the family at





