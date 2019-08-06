Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Duvall. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 7:30 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mark A. Duvall, 56, of Westminster, entered God's eternal care on Sunday, August 4, 2019 after being diagnosed in April 2019 with stage 4 terminal cancer. Born December 26, 1962 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Nellie (Dewell) Duvall and Ralph Duvall. He was the loving husband and best friend to Linda Louise Duvall, his wife of 19 years. Mark was employed at the Carroll County Farm Museum for 20 years. He worked extremely hard and was very dedicated to his job. He could fix or repair just about anything. His nickname was MacGyver. He started out at the Road Dept. and was promoted to Maintenance Supervisor. As a Maintenance Supervisor at the Carroll County Farm Museum he assisted anyone that needed extra help, including businesses like Salerno's, Johannson's, Rock Salt Grill, Rafael's, Convenience Catering, ABC Rentals, Tevis Oil, Knights of Columbus, the Hoff Barn Committee, The Maryland Wineries and the entire Carroll County Farm Museum staff. Before working for the Carroll County Government, he was a Maryland Tree Expert for Bartlett Tree Services, Craig Lawn Service and then started his own tree company. He was a member of the Buc's Club for 19 years and was on their Grounds Committee. He will truly be missed by everyone that knew him. Mark's favorite place to go was Chincoteague Island, Virginia. His love of fishing and crabbing on his dad's John Boat was a happy part of his life. He and his wife Linda went everywhere together. They both loved camping, fishing and crabbing. He taught her how to net crabs and run a trout line at Thompson's Creek and fish for flounder in Chincoteague. He called Linda his crab netting queen. They had a great time camping and cat fishing with friends at Bar Harbor in Maryland and many trips on Southwest Airlines to Florida for family visits. In the year 2000, Mark always said it was a banner year for him because he met and married Linda, received his high school diploma at Westminster High and was named Valedictorian. He won the Carroll County Truck Rodeo and was named Employee of the Year by the Carroll County Ombudsman Committee. Besides his wife, he is survived by children Bradley and Andrea Duvall, step-sons Ron and Steve (U.S. Marines), sisters Patricia Lease and Linda Gartland and late brother Tommy Duvall, nephews Timothy and Keith Lease, niece Krystal Gardner, 5 grandchildren, 4 step-granddaughters, a step-grandson (U.S. Marine) and many great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Shari McCourt officiating. Interment will be private.

