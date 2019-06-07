Mark Edward Clark born June 28, 1962 to Frank E. and Eleanor J. Clark in Kokomo, Indiana died peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family on June 5, 2019. Mark graduated from Northwestern High School in Kokomo, Indiana 1980 and then continued at Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana 1984 and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology. He moved to Salt Lake, Utah after college and worked for Morton-Thiokol (14 years). Mark resided in Westminster, Maryland and worked as a Propulsion Engineer and member of the Principal Professional Staff of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland. Survived by his wife of 15 years Geralyn Clark, grandson Edward Gergenti-Tracz, brothers Bill Clark of Indianapolis, Joe Clark (Robin) of Indianapolis, nieces and nephew Lillian, Evelyn and Oliver. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Rd, Finksburg, MD. A funeral service will begin at 2:30 PM Saturday at the funeral home with Father Andrew Defusco officiating. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 7, 2019