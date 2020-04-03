Carroll County Times Obituaries
Mark Patrick Bell


1972 - 2020
Mark Patrick Bell Obituary
Mark Patrick Bell (age 48) passed away on April 1, 2020. Mark was born on January 30, 1972 in Frederick, Maryland. He was the son of Donald Lee and Ruby Loretta Bell. He attended and graduated from Rock Creek School in 1992, United Cerebral Palsy until 2011, and the Washington Human Development Center until 2020. Mark faithfully attended Sharon Missionary Baptist Church. He was a member of ARC (Association of Retarded Citizens). Surviving along with his parents are sister, Sandee Lee Livesay (Larry), brother, Joseph Aaron Bell, nephew Zachary Aaron Bell, nieces Brianna Lee Livesay and Chloe Marie Bell, and two great nieces, Analeigh Lee and Charlotte Livesay. He was predeceased by his nephew Keith Lee Livesay. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, please send your love offering to the to the Washington Human Development Center, 5430 Mt. Zion Rd., Frederick, MD 21703. We thank God for letting him be an angel unaware on earth for 48 years that he was with us.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 3, 2020
