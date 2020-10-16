1/1
Mark Reece
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Allen Reece, 60, of Gettysburg, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home. Born on June 14, 1960 in Boone, North Carolina, he was the son of Clyde Reece and Stella Hanson Reece. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy Rosewag. Mark was an avid hunter of deer, turkey and bear. He also liked working on cars and use to race cars. He loved when his family went to the races to watch and cheer him on. He had a love for horses which is how he and Sandy met. Mark was a tough guy but a kind hearted smart ass, loved joking with people and made light of bad situations. He was also the type of person you could count on if you needed help. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Lindsay Pruneau and husband Jonathan, and Tiffany Glass and husband Christopher; one sister Dawn Steele and husband Bill; one brother Joel Reece, Sr. and wife Carolyn; eight grandchildren Jaden, Jesse, Lana, Jentry, Jameson, and Jace Pruneau, and Cameron and Tyson Glass. He was predeceased by his daughter Christine Rosewag. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, MD. Memorial services will begin at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved