Mark Allen Reece, 60, of Gettysburg, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home. Born on June 14, 1960 in Boone, North Carolina, he was the son of Clyde Reece and Stella Hanson Reece. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy Rosewag. Mark was an avid hunter of deer, turkey and bear. He also liked working on cars and use to race cars. He loved when his family went to the races to watch and cheer him on. He had a love for horses which is how he and Sandy met. Mark was a tough guy but a kind hearted smart ass, loved joking with people and made light of bad situations. He was also the type of person you could count on if you needed help. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Lindsay Pruneau and husband Jonathan, and Tiffany Glass and husband Christopher; one sister Dawn Steele and husband Bill; one brother Joel Reece, Sr. and wife Carolyn; eight grandchildren Jaden, Jesse, Lana, Jentry, Jameson, and Jace Pruneau, and Cameron and Tyson Glass. He was predeceased by his daughter Christine Rosewag. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, MD. Memorial services will begin at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.



