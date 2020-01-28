Mark Christopher Smith, 36, of Hampstead passed away Sunday January 26, 2020 at his mother's home in Hampstead. Born August 29, 1983 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Brian Joseph Smith, Sr. and Denise Cross Smith. He was the husband of Katie Peterson of Upperco. Mark had worked in construction as a contractor. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and golf. Surviving, in addition to his parents and wife, are his son, Grayson Knox Smith and stepson, Connor Lippman, both of Upperco; brother and sister-in-law, Brian J. Smith, Jr. and Marci Smith; and nephews, Andrew Smith and Lucas Smith, all of Hampstead. A celebration of Mark's life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Carroll Hospice, Inc. 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 28, 2020