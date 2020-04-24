Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Zombro. View Sign Service Information Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover 549 Carlisle Street Hanover , PA 17331 (717)-632-1242 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Mark Zombro, 52, of Jessup, MD passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Howard County General Hospital. He was a beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend. Born March 30, 1968 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of James E. Zombro and his wife Marge, of Joppa, MD and Winona "Winnie" (Harrison) Davis and her husband Gordon, of Hanover, PA. Mark was a carpenter by trade. There wasn't anything he could not build or fix. Mark loved driving his Mustang, going to the beach, watching football, helping others in need, making people laugh and lifting their spirits. Mark was a kind, gentle man; if you needed it, and he could provide it, he would. Mark could always make you laugh with his wonderful sense of humor. He is loved dearly and will be greatly missed. Mark is survived by his daughter Rachel Zombro of Jessup, MD, who was his pride and joy; his brother William Todd Zombro, Carroll Co., MD, and sisters; Laura Kuhns and Kara Massicot and her husband Joe of Hanover, PA; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and several step-brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Mark Jr. A graveside service and celebration of life for Mark will be held at a later date at Christ United Church of Christ Cemetery, Littlestown, PA. To share memories of Mark, please visit

