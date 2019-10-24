Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene E. Trainer. View Sign Service Information Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills 11605 Reisterstown Road Owings Mills , MD 21117 (410)-356-7676 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills 11605 Reisterstown Road Owings Mills , MD 21117 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Trinity Lutheran Church 109 Main Street Reisterstown , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marlene E. Trainer, age 80, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 21, 2019. Marlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Born in Mahoney Valley, Pennsylvania, on Sept 14, 1939 to Edith and Charles Steigerwalt, Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Stanley F. Trainer and is survived by her son Rob (Brian) and his wife Betsy; her son David and his wife Denise; her son Andrew and his wife Marie; her daughter Marianne; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Christopher, Lauren, Kristen, Ryan, Jacob and Timothy; her great-grandson Jackson; her brother Delroy and his wife Carol; and many nieces and nephews. Marlene grew up on a family farm in rural Mahoning Valley, Pennsylvania. After graduating with honors from Lehighton High School in 1957, she attended Nursing School and married Stanley F. Trainer on February 14, 1959. The couple moved to State College, Pennsylvania where Stanley attended The Pennsylvania State University. It's there that they started their family and became lifelong Penn State fans. Stanley landed a job with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade and the family moved to Maryland, eventually settling in Glyndon where she lived for the past 40 years. Marlene's primary focus was raising her family, which included numerous volunteer positions supporting school and extracurricular activities. At the age of 40, Marlene accepted a position in the Baltimore County School System where she worked for the next 30 years as a Teacher's Aide. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reisterstown where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was active in the women's group. Marlene was also an active member of the Women's Club of Glyndon and most recently sang in the choir at Carroll Lutheran Village. She was an avid reader and traveler who completed many interesting trips throughout the U.S. and abroad. Her last trip was to the Great Wall of China, where she fulfilled her dream of walking along the top of the wall. During this difficult time, the family would like to express our gratitude for your love, support, and prayers. Friends may visit from 4 to 7 pm Sunday, October 27th at ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL,P.A. 11605 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Monday, October 28th at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery, Reisterstown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The

Marlene E. Trainer, age 80, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 21, 2019. Marlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Born in Mahoney Valley, Pennsylvania, on Sept 14, 1939 to Edith and Charles Steigerwalt, Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Stanley F. Trainer and is survived by her son Rob (Brian) and his wife Betsy; her son David and his wife Denise; her son Andrew and his wife Marie; her daughter Marianne; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Christopher, Lauren, Kristen, Ryan, Jacob and Timothy; her great-grandson Jackson; her brother Delroy and his wife Carol; and many nieces and nephews. Marlene grew up on a family farm in rural Mahoning Valley, Pennsylvania. After graduating with honors from Lehighton High School in 1957, she attended Nursing School and married Stanley F. Trainer on February 14, 1959. The couple moved to State College, Pennsylvania where Stanley attended The Pennsylvania State University. It's there that they started their family and became lifelong Penn State fans. Stanley landed a job with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade and the family moved to Maryland, eventually settling in Glyndon where she lived for the past 40 years. Marlene's primary focus was raising her family, which included numerous volunteer positions supporting school and extracurricular activities. At the age of 40, Marlene accepted a position in the Baltimore County School System where she worked for the next 30 years as a Teacher's Aide. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reisterstown where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was active in the women's group. Marlene was also an active member of the Women's Club of Glyndon and most recently sang in the choir at Carroll Lutheran Village. She was an avid reader and traveler who completed many interesting trips throughout the U.S. and abroad. Her last trip was to the Great Wall of China, where she fulfilled her dream of walking along the top of the wall. During this difficult time, the family would like to express our gratitude for your love, support, and prayers. Friends may visit from 4 to 7 pm Sunday, October 27th at ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL,P.A. 11605 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Monday, October 28th at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery, Reisterstown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Penn State University , 510 Paterno Library, University Park, PA 16802, or online contributions can be made at raise.psu.edu search: Paterno Libraries Endowment. Reference Marlene Trainer as the memorial Tribute on page 2. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Penn State University Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close