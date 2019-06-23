Marlene Mealey Marlene Adele Mealey, 77, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at home. Born on July 29, 1941 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late James and Evelyn Rayman. Before retiring, Marlene worked for Bell Atlantic (Verizon) for 30 years. She was a member of the Telephone Co. Pioneers, Moose Lodge #897, VFW #467 and American Legion Post# 31. She enjoyed playing BINGO, eating crabs and strawberry shortcake, and looked forward to spending time with friends and family, and especially loved the Christmas cookie exchange. She looked forward to going to a Casino on her favorite day of the month, the 13th. She is survived by her daughters Ann Miranda and husband Robert of Hanover, PA, Bonnie Schanberger and companion Tom Lindsay of Westminster, and Pam Goldhammer and husband Jeff of New Oxford, PA.; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Roy Howard Rayman, Sr., Richard Gary Rayman, and Howard Lee Rayman. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, with Pastor Ann Durboraw officiating. Inurnment will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 23, 2019