Marlise Danneffel Clements, 83 of Reisterstown, Md. Passed away December 8th, 2019. Marlise is survived by her daughter Angie & Ed Gies, grandchildren; Meaghan and Dan Helmers and Morgan Gies, Bob Clements, great grandchildren; Bobby Clements, Jonathan Wall, sister Else Alexander and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Stephen Clements and son Robert Clements. A celebration of her life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church January 20, 2020 from 12-2pm, 109 Main St., Reisterstown, Md . 21136. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local fire department.
Published in Carroll County Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020