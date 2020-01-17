Carroll County Times

Marlise Clements

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlise Clements.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
109 Main St.
Reisterstown, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marlise Danneffel Clements, 83 of Reisterstown, Md. Passed away December 8th, 2019. Marlise is survived by her daughter Angie & Ed Gies, grandchildren; Meaghan and Dan Helmers and Morgan Gies, Bob Clements, great grandchildren; Bobby Clements, Jonathan Wall, sister Else Alexander and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Stephen Clements and son Robert Clements. A celebration of her life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church January 20, 2020 from 12-2pm, 109 Main St., Reisterstown, Md . 21136. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local fire department.
Published in Carroll County Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.