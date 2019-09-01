Martha Della Osborn, 79, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 13, 1939, in Sykesville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Henry William and Sallie Helen Brothers Mellema. She was the loving wife of the late Gilbert Earl Osborn. Martha loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid animal lover, and she enjoyed her cat, Lucky. Surviving her is a son: William Henry Osborn and wife Barbara of Owings Mills, MD, grandchildren: Christina and husband Mike, Christopher, Shane, and Kasey, great-grandchildren: Julieanna and Austin, and a brother: William Mellema and wife Joyce of Virginia. She was predeceased by a son: Earl Gilbert Osborn, and a brother: Clarence Beacraft. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 2, from 1-3 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 1, 2019