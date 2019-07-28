Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Eckard Devilbiss. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John Catholic Church 43 Monroe Street Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Eckard Devilbiss, 68, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House surrounded by her loving family. Born on January 12, 1951 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Doris Arnold Eckard, Sr. She was the loving wife of Kenneth Robert Devilbiss, who predeceased her in 1997. Martha earned her Bachelor and Master of Education degrees from Notre Dame University. She spent her working career as an elementary school teacher at William Winchester Elementary School, where she dedicated 36 years of employment until retiring. She was a faithful, lifelong parishioner of St. John Catholic Church and volunteered her time in many ways including the Children's Liturgy, teaching Religious Education, and participating in Perpetual Adoration. Martha was an avid reader and Orioles fan. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Surviving Martha are sons John K. Devilbiss and wife Mary of Silver Spring, Charles L. Devilbiss and wife Jennifer Sondag of Sleepy Hollow, NY, and James V. Devilbiss of Washington, D.C.; siblings John R. Eckard, Jr. and wife Terri of Baltimore, Terry Eckard and husband Jim Torretti of Westminster, Lawrence A. Eckard of Frostburg, and Philip A. Eckard and wife Rebecca of Westminster, and sister-in-law Leslie Eckard of Westminster; grandchildren Declan, Conall, Temere, Nora, and Violet Devilbiss; nephew Robby Eckard; and nieces Anna, Stephanie, Sarah, and Julia Eckard. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Steven C. "Bo" Eckard. The family will welcome friends on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 3 to 7 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to St. John Catholic Church Health Care Ministry, 43 Monroe St, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

