Martha "Marcie" Louise Largent, 72, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born on April 12, 1947, in Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Maudie Powell, and she was one of many siblings. She was the beloved wife of Otis W. Largent, Jr., for over 55 years. Marcie enjoyed spending time at her home at the beach. Surviving her in addition to her husband are children: Otis Largent, III, and Judy Largent, grandchildren: Otis Largent IV and wife Casey, Matthew Mitchell, Jacob Largent, Kelsey Mitchell, Amanda Rieger, and Heather Largent, and great-grandchildren: Hayden, Brianne, and Hunter Largent. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, from 10 am – 12 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Interment to follow in New Lutheran Cemetery, Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 3, 2020