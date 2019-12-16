Martha Nancy Baker, 89, of Hampstead, MD, passed peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran on Kelly Drive. Born on November 5, 1930, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Laurence A. and Alberta Grosch Powell. She was the loving wife of the late Clair David "Hap" Baker, Jr., who passed away in 1997. Martha was a homemaker who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed reading her bible, was very spiritual and devoted to the Lord. She enjoyed collecting brass, canning, and cooking. Martha was very outgoing and always greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes. Surviving her are children: Nancy Lee Morrell and husband John of Shrewsbury, PA, Donna Baker Schwenk and husband Terry of Rockport, MA, and David Lewis Baker and wife Gail of Fort Collins, CO, a grandson: Andrew David Baker of Fort Collins, CO, and a sister-in-law: Helen Anna Powell of Linthicum, MD. She was predeceased by brothers: Lee Powell and Albert Powell. The family will receive friends on December 18, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will be held on December 19, at 10 am, with Pastor Peter Raser officiating. Interment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD. Flowers may be delivered to the funeral home, or if desired, donations in Martha's name may be made to the SpiriTrust Lutheran Benevolent Fund c/o SpiriTrust Lutheran, SpiriTrust Lutheran Office of Philanthropy, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404. To make your credit card gift over the phone, please contact SpiriTrust at 717-854-4425. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 16, 2019