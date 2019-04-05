Martin F. Boyer Jr., 83, of Carlisle, PA passed away April 3, 2019 in the Manor Care, Carlisle. He was born July 26, 1935 in Annapolis, MD to the late Martin F. and Dorothy (Parks) Boyer Sr.Martin was owner and operator of Marty's Transmission Shop, Mechanicsburg and later worked as a mechanic for Lupfer's Transmission, Inc., Carlisle. He was a member of the American Legion Post 26, Dillsburg.Surviving are his children, Brenda S. and Barbara J. Boyer, both of Carlisle; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; step-children, Salina Harris and Donald Fahnestock Jr.; sister, Jean Boyer of Maryland and step-sister, Mary Crocker of Florida. Also surviving are his long time companion, Janet Barnes of Maryland. Martin is preceded in death by his son, Keith J. Boyer, brother, Michael Boyer and his children's mother, Janice Martin Boyer Sheeley.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family. The family wishes to thank the staff of Manor Care, Carlisle, for the care and thoughtfulness shown to Martin, while he was under their care.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 5, 2019